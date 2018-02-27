Man charged with peeping after 14-year-old girl finds phone in bathroom of Grand Rapids sub shop

Brandyn Rosa, 20, faces charges after a phone was found in the bathroom of a Grand Rapids sub shop. (WOOD-TV / Quantez Phillips)

A 20-year-old man faces charges after a teenage girl spotted a cellphone supposedly being used to record video inside the bathroom of a Grand Rapids sandwich shop.

According to WOOD-TV, the incident occurred Saturday at Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street east of Breton Road.

The 14-year-old girl was in the women's restroom when she spotted the smartphone and told her father, Quantez Phillips.

Phillips took to Facebook Live, showing the smartphone perched on top of a light above the toilet and covered by what appears to be a piece of cardboard. He says the phone was recording video while his daughter was in the bathroom.

"I can’t even describe to you the feeling that I had. I just know my blood was boiling, my adrenaline was flowing and I wanted to see blood," Phillips later told reporters. "My daughter has been violated so I feel like it's my duty to protect my daughter, and being in a public restroom, I didn't think I would have to protect her."

20-year-old Brandyn Rosa is being held on a felony charge of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, according to Kent County jail records. He was arraigned in district court Monday morning with bond set at $10,000.

Phillips said the suspect is an employee at the sandwich shop.

It is not known how long the phone was in the bathroom, how many women have been recorded or if any of the images were distributed.

