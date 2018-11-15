Michigan's 'Move Over Law' now includes all emergency vehicles, garbage trucks

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's "Move Over Law" now includes several other vehicles.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed into a law an expansion of the "Move Over Law," which required drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit, as well as to yield their lane, when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

The bill also includes roadside tow trucks, garbage trucks, maintenance, and utility vehicles that have amber lights flashing.

Violations would be a civil offense subject to a $400 fine.

“This legislation will better protect those responding to emergencies as well as workers on busy roadways,” Snyder said. “My hope by signing this bill is that more Michiganders will slow down and give a lane.”

