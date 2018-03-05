Middle school evacuated due to bomb threat in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a middle school Monday in Ypsilanti.

Ypsilanti Community Middle School was evacuated, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools.

The district said the threat was assumed to be credible and the evacuation procedures were immediately started. Students and staff were taken on buses to the Ypsilanti Community High School.

The middle school will remain closed Monday.

Parents and guardians were asked to pick their students at the Ypsilanti Community High School Athletic Wing. The person picking up the student must be listed in PowerSchool or on an emergency card and must have identification.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

RELATED: Michigan schools hit by string of threats during past week

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.