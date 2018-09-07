Missing 16-year-old Lexington girl last known to be in Port Huron area

LEXINGTON, Mich. - An endangered missing advisory was issued for a 16-year-old girl last known to be in the Port Huron area on Thursday, according to police.

Kelsey Paige Vonanderseck was last seen in the area of her home in Lexington.

Police believe she left with 41-year-old Pavel Padalka.

Vonanderseck takes psychiatric medication that she does not have with her, which police said will result in her ability to function physically and mentally decreasing.

Police described Vonanderseck as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Her hair is red and purple, and her eyes are blue. She has no identifying marks.

She may be traveling in a dark blue 2008 Buick Allure with Michigan license plate number DRV0436.

