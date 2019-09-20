Monroe police searching for man involved in shooting, considered armed and dangerous

MONROE, Mich. - Monroe police are searching for Cornelius Delvontae Aaron-Woody who is wanted in connection with a shooting. Police say the shooting happened at 502 Cass Street in Monroe on Tuesday.

Police said a woman was shot and injured during the shooting. Aaron-Woody is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Woody is considered armed and dangerous and wanted for attempted murder. A search warrant was executed at Aaron-Woody's home where narcotics and a loaded SKS assault rifle were recovered.

Anyone with information on Aaron-Woody's whereabouts is asked to call 734-241-3300.

