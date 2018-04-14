More residents report encounters with 23-year-old impersonating police officer in Detroit

DETROIT - The incidents involving a downriver man accused of pretending to be a police officer are mounting, and he will soon find himself back in court, according to police.

Blake Purvis, 23, is already facing one charge of impersonating a police officer. A young woman said Purvis tried to pull her over on The Lodge last month with his SUV, which was equipped with flashing lights and K-9 stickers.

Now, Detroit police have a new warrant out for Purvis' arrest. He's accused of impersonating a police officer in another incident.

The new accusation goes with a report given to Michigan State Police by a single downriver mother in February. She told investigators that Purvis presented himself as a police officer late at night when she was on her way home from work.

"I thought it was a cop," Kenisa Barkai said. "He says, 'You know you just ran that red light?' He says, 'Don't let it happen again.' 'OK.' He proceeded to talk into (his) shirt and said, '10-4. She is fine. I don't need any backup.'"

Now, more people are coming forward to say Purvis tried to play police officer with them.

A man on Detroit's west side said he made a police report this week after Purvis approached him posing as an officer.

An Eastpointe woman said she encountered Purvis, who told her he was with a task force and recording their conversation.

"He tried to get out of the car and say I was under arrest," the woman wrote. "I grabbed my phone and started dialing 911. Then he said he would be back."

The woman is being encouraged to report her encounter to police.

Officials in Dearborn Heights put out an alert saying that if Purvis tries to pull you over, call 911.

Purvis said he's done nothing wrong, but he said he took the K-9 markings off of his SUV.

