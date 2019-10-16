Mother shares heartbreak after daughter killed by suspected drunken driver

DETROIT - A mother is heartbroken over the loss of her daughter at the hands of a suspected drunken driver.

Amer Wright, 39, is accused of striking and killing the woman around 10:25 p.m. Saturday on westbound Eight Mile Road at Dequindre Street, according to police.

Wright was driving a GMC Yukon west on Eight Mile Road when he struck Tinequa Turner, 25, officials said. He was arrested at the scene, police said.

Wright is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death and operating while intoxicated.

Turner leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and six brothers.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 30.

