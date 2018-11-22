Mother speaks out after Garden City daycare shut down by state officials

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Another mother shared why she pulled her children from Jade Child Development Center, a child care center in Garden City that has been shut down.

A state report Local 4 obtained lists the violations against Jade Child Development Center. Among those violations is what happened to a 2-year-old boy. His mother pulled both her children from the center after the incident.

Maisha James plays with her sons, King and TJ. She said 2-year-old King still doesn't like her to touch his forehead.

"It was time to go," she said.

She shared a picture with the Local 4 Defenders of the injury she said King got while at the child development center in August. She discovered the injury while picking him up.

"He was sitting there, but he had his head down and he was turned eating so he lifted his head up is when I seen it," she said. "I was like, 'What happened to his head?'"

James said no one from the center called her to let her know about the injury on his forehead, and no one had answers when she noticed it.

"They were like, 'I don't know, we thought he had that already,'" she said.

The Michigan License and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA, closed the development center Monday night. It issued an order of summary suspension with notice of intent to revoke the center's license.

LARA said they do so when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.

Among the list of violations in the report, is what happened to King. The center was cited for failing to provide appropriate care and supervision.

"If I would have got an incident report it wouldn't have made it better, but it would have gave me something of you knew what happened. Not just, 'Oh, we don't know,' and that's just what it is," she said.

James wanted to see the center shut down. She has advice for parents, no matter where you take your child for care.

"Do pop-ups, just out of the blue. I was starting to do that. I would come earlier. I would come earlier and they were like, 'Oh, you're early,' a shocked look, like yes," she said. "Yes, because I noticed he was starting to cry a lot, and King is not a cryer."

LARA said its investigation of an incident two weeks ago, regarding a child forgotten and left on a bus for nearly two hours, led it to close Jade Child Development Center. The center's owner said it's cooperating with the state's investigation and not commenting on the allegations.

