Mother throws 3 children from top-floor window of burning home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A woman was forced to throw her three children from a window Wednesday to help them escape from an apartment fire on Detroit's west side that left several people injured.

Around 3 a.m., fire crews battled a fire that rekindled following the initial fire, which was extinguished around midnight, at the apartment building on Glendale Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Street.

A witness said 60 people lived inside the building and several had to be transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Two people were forced to jump from a second-floor window to escape the flames. Both suffered minor injuries.

Sheresa Johnson, 25, was forced to toss her three children -- ages 5, 4, and 1 -- out of a window to safety. She and her entire family were on the top floor of the apartment, with smoke and fire roaring toward them.

She decided to toss Angel, 5; Angela, 3; and Miracle, 1; out of the top-floor window.

"I told them what they were about to do," Johnson said. "I told them it was on fire. They just came out the window."

Four other children also escaped the fire.

One firefighter suffered burns to his face and neck. Two other adults were hurt.

Johnson said her children lost their Christmas gifts, and she said she lost everything except her children. You can donate to her GoFundMe page here.

The American Red Cross had a crew at the building to make sure residents had a place to go.

Authorities believe the cause of the fire may have been electrical.

