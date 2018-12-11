Online fundraising page created to help mother who lost 2-year-old son in Detroit house fire

DETROIT - A mother who lost her 2-year-old son in a Detroit house fire on Friday is in desperate need of help.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 13000 block of Mackay Street. It's near the border of Detroit and Hamtramck.

In addition to losing her son, Khamari Livingtson, Nicole Taylor has lost her home.

Taylor said her heart is broken for her little boy who was killed in the house fire. Her 3-year-old son, Ahmond Johnson, suffered from smoke inhalation. Ahmond is in stable condition.

Taylor left the home to work her overnight shift at Cadillac Plating in Warren, police said. Two hours later, she got a call to get to Children's Hospital.

Ahmond and Khamari were sleeping upstairs when the fire started. Taylor's boyfriend tossed Ahmond out of a window to safety, but no one could reach Khamari, according to authorities.

She said she lost another son a few years ago and Khamari was the gift that followed that storm. Now she's going through heartbreak again.

HOW TO HELP

In an effort to help Taylor, a GoFundMe account was created and is accepting donations.

According to the page, Taylor previously lost her first-born son four years ago to a tragic accident where he was hit by a drunken driver. Taylor has lost everything, even the items and memories she had left of her first born.

The page was created by Taylor's cousin, Angela Wright.

"The family needs help with funeral costs. The baby has no clothes, no shoes, no coat. They have no home. The money will help this family with things they need, shelter, hygiene kits, including new toothbrushes, soap and washcloths, school clothing for children and work clothes for Nicole. She also needs housewares such as pots, pans, plates and utensils. Basic furniture needs include beds, tables and chairs. They also need toys, books, games and replacement school supplies like backpacks," Wright stated in a passage on the fundraising page.

