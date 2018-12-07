2-year-old boy killed, 2 firefighters among 4 injured in house fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 2-year-old boy was killed and four other people -- including two firefighters -- were injured Friday in a fire on Detroit's east side, officials said.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 13000 block of Mackay Street. It's near the border of Detroit and Hamtramck.

Nicole Taylor said her heart is broken for her little boy, Khamari Livingston, who was killed in the house fire at her boyfriend's house. Her 3-year-old son, Ahmond Johnson, suffered from smoke inhalation.

Khamari Livingston (WDIV)

Taylor left the home to work her overnight shift at Cadillac Planting in Warren, police said. Two hours later, she got a call to get to Children's Hospital.

"They let me to go see Ahmond," Taylor said. "I kissed them. They led me to a room. I knew that Khamari wasn't here."

Ahmond is stable, police said.

Ahmond Johnson (WDIV)

Fire investigators believe the fire started near the dining room and kitchen area before quickly spreading upstairs.

Ahmond and Khamari were sleeping upstairs when the fire started. Taylor's boyfriend tossed Ahmond out a window to safety, but no one would reach Khamari, according to authorities.

"He said my boyfriend told him to jump, then he went back in to get (Khamari) and flames started coming up," Taylor said.

She said she lost another son a few years ago and Khamari was the gift that followed that storm. Now she's going through heartbreak again.

"He helped me keep living on," Taylor said.

A 20-year-old woman was pulled from the home by firefighters and is in critical condition, officials said.

Two Hamtramck firefighters suffered second-degree burns to their ears and faces when they and Detroit firefighters were pulling victims out of the fire, according to fire officials. The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital, officials said.

