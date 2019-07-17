Mother's boyfriend in custody after 1-year-old Brighton boy taken to hospital, police say

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly shook a baby boy, police said. (WDIV)

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A 1-year-old Brighton boy is in critical condition after being pushed onto the floor, causing him to strike his head, and shaken by his mother's boyfriend, according to authorities.

Brighton police were called Tuesday by Child Protective Services to investigate the possible child abuse case.

Authorities said the boy was at the Brighton Cove Apartments off of Grand River Avenue on Monday with his mother and her live-in boyfriend. The child was pushed onto the floor three times, causing him to hit his head, according to officials.

The boy was then "shaken feverishly" by his mother's 21-year-old boyfriend, Brighton police said.

The child was taken to St. Joseph's Woodland and transferred to Children's Hospital on a ventilator, authorities said.

He has injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, medical officials said. He is suffering from seizures and is in critical condition, officials said.

The mother's boyfriend cooperated with police and was taken into custody, police said. He is being held at the Livingston County Jail.

Police said the child's mother is pregnant with the boyfriend's child. She was in the room when the alleged incident happened, but no formal charges have been filed against her at this time, according to authorities.

Police are continuing to investigate.

