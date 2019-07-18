Mother's boyfriend charged after 'vicious abuse' sends 1-year-old Brighton boy to hospital

BRIGHTON, Mich. - A man has been charged with abusing his girlfriend's 1-year-old son in Brighton after the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The alleged abuse happened sometime in the lst two days at the Brighton Cove Apartments off of Grand River Avenue, according to authorities.

Mother's boyfriend charged

Police said Luke Tobia Sementelli, 21, threw the boy to the floor of the apartment three times, causing him to hit his head. The boy was also "shaken feverishly," according to officials.

Sementelli was arrested and held at the Livingston County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday on one charge of second-degree child abuse and two charges of third-degree child abuse.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Baby's injuries

Officials said the boy was suffering from seizures and had to be placed on a ventillator Tuesday at St. Joseph Woodland Hospital.

A 1-year-old Brighton baby who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. (WDIV)

He was later moved, and members of the medical staff at Children's Hospital in Detroit said the boy had clear signs of shaken baby syndrome.

The boy's grandmother said he is opening his eyes in the hospital room, where biological family members are supporting him during his recovery.

Mother not facing charges

Police said the boy's mother was in the room at the time of the alleged abuse, but she is not currently facing charges.

The woman is pregnant with Sementelli's child, but Sementelli is not the father of the 1-year-old boy, officials said.

Police said Sementelli has a criminal past that includes drug charges.

