Motorist dies, state police trooper injured in three-vehicle crash north of Lansing

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorist has died and a state police trooper was injured in a three-vehicle crash north of Lansing.

The trooper was headed to a retail fraud complaint about 8 p.m. Friday when the patrol car collided with a semi-trailer in DeWitt Township.

One of those vehicles then struck a third vehicle, killing that driver. Police say the trooper suffered minor injuries. The truck's driver was unhurt.

