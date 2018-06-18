Mount Clemens mother arrested after leaving 3 kids in hot car in Meijer parking lot

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 37-year-old Mount Clemens mother was arrested Sunday morning after leaving three children in her hot car at a Meijer parking lot in Clinton Township.

According to Clinton Township police, who received a call from the Meijer store at 9 a.m., the mother parked the vehicle in the parking lot at 8:40 a.m. She got out of the vehicle at 8:44 a.m. and came out of the store at 9:09 a.m.

Police arrived and were able to get one of the children to unlock the vehicle. According to police, the 6-year-old was "sweating pretty bad," and the front windows were only open about an inch.

Two of the children are the mother's, while the other is a relative. The children are two, three and six years old.

The mother told police she came outside and checked on the children, but video revealed she never did.

She was arrested, charged and released on a $500 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.