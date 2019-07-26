MSP issue more than 200 tickets, clock driver going 97 mph during Lodge Freeway crackdown

DETROIT - Michigan State Police troopers wrote more than 200 tickets and issued more than 100 verbal warnings Thursday during a crackdown on the Lodge Freeway.

Troopers made 165 stops resulting in the citations. Two fugitives were also arrested.

The majority of tickets were written for speeding. One driver was traveling 97 mph on the 55 mph speed limit freeway.

Tickets given during crackdown:

Speed -- 78

Seat belts -- 37

Driving on a suspended license -- 36

No proof of insurance -- 25

Registration violations -- 20

Equipment violations -- 10

Miscellaneous citations -- 10

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.