MSP: Victims uncooperative after at least 50 shots fired along Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate after two people were shot Thursday night along the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Officials said the investigation was difficult from the start because MSP troopers didn't even know where it happened along the freeway. They were only able to determine where the shooting scene was when they found shell casings in the northbound lanes between Seven Mile and Eight Mile roads.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. Troopers found at least 50 shell casings.

This was not a random incident nor a road rage shooting, according to officials. Police believe something happened to spark the shooting.

Two men in their late 20s and early 30s were shot and dropped off at Providence Hospital, police said. One of them men was shot in the back, and the other was grazed in the back, authorities said.

The victims are being uncooperative, and don't want to tell police anything about the shooting, according to officials.

"We also know that if people aren't cooperating there's a lot more to the story than what it happens to be," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "I know a lot of people worry quite a bit when something happens on the freeway. Is it random? Is it going to be a sniper, or something like that? There's nothing in this that points to it."

MSP troopers said the only reason they know about the shooting is because Providence Hospital workers and Detroit police officers called.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Michigan State Police.

