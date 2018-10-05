Southfield Freeway shooting: 2 people shot, it's unknown who shot them and why

DETROIT - Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night along the Southfield Freeway, but police don't know who shot them, how it happened and why.

The freeway was shutdown for hours into Friday morning as Michigan State Police investigators searched for any evidence that may help catch a shooting suspect.

The victims are two men in their mid-20s to early-30s. They are expected to be OK.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway (M-30) just south of 8 Mile Road. Someone called 911 and troopers responded to find the victims.

The victims have not been telling police anything about what happened, just that they were shot.

