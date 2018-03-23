Mt. Clemens teacher in critical condition after being struck by minivan

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A Mt. Clemens teacher is in critical condition Friday after being struck by a minivan, police said.

The incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on Cass Avenue near S. Rose Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the Prevail Academy teacher was hit by a maroon minivan while helping with morning arrival. The teacher was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan stopped at the scene and is cooperating with deputies, officials said.

There were no other injuries, police said.

Here is a statement from Prevail Academy:

"During school arrival this morning there was a pedestrian accident involving a Prevail Academy teacher who was assisting with morning arrival. At this time, I do not have further details I can share about the situation. The incident has left everyone shaken up, and we are deeply saddened that our friend and colleague was in harm’s way this morning. We’re keeping her in our prayers, and we ask our community to do the same.

"The accident currently is under investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and we are deferring specific questions about it to them."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Cass Avenue is shut down between S. Rose and Mary streets.

