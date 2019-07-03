Multiple Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

As temperatures approach 90 degrees, many are turning to Michigan's beaches to cool off.

Unfortunately, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports 10 beaches in Michigan are currently closed due to high bacteria levels during the Independence Day week.

For those wishing to cool off, it's smart to look into the beach's status before heading out.

The full list of closed beaches can be read below. For more information, visit MDEQ's official BeachGuard website here.

Oakland County

Reed Lake -- Reed Lake Property Owners

Eagle Lake -- Lakeland Estates

Macomb County

Lake St. Clair -- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach

Arenac County

Saginaw Bay / Lake Huron -- Foster Road Beach

Gladwin County

Ross Lake -- Beaverton City Park

Kalamazoo County

Campbell Lake -- Robert Morris Park

Roscommon County

Lake St. Helen -- Richfield Township Public Fishing Site

Gogebic County

Lake Gogebic -- Gogebic County Park

Lake Gogebic -- Lake Gogebic State Park Beach

Schoolcraft County

Quarry Beach -- Quarry Beach

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.