Multiple Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

As temperatures approach 90 degrees, many are turning to Michigan's beaches to cool off.
Unfortunately, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports 10 beaches in Michigan are currently closed due to high bacteria levels during the Independence Day week.
For those wishing to cool off, it's smart to look into the beach's status before heading out.
The full list of closed beaches can be read below. For more information, visit MDEQ's official BeachGuard website here.
Oakland County
Reed Lake -- Reed Lake Property Owners
Eagle Lake -- Lakeland Estates
Macomb County
Lake St. Clair -- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach
Arenac County
Saginaw Bay / Lake Huron -- Foster Road Beach
Gladwin County
Ross Lake -- Beaverton City Park
Kalamazoo County
Campbell Lake -- Robert Morris Park
Roscommon County
Lake St. Helen -- Richfield Township Public Fishing Site
Gogebic County
Lake Gogebic -- Gogebic County Park
Lake Gogebic -- Lake Gogebic State Park Beach
Schoolcraft County
Quarry Beach -- Quarry Beach
