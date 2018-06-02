Mutilated Hamtramck dog finds new loving home

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A dog is getting a new home after experiencing a terrible tragedy at the hands of his former owner.

Local 4 first told you about Mackey about a month ago, when his former owner cut off his leg.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan man who amputated dog's leg says he did it because he couldn't afford surgery

“We can give a nice, quiet, loving house," Lori Palmer said. "That would be fun."

That’s just some of the reasons why Palmer said she’s the right fit for a dog in need and the Michigan Humane Society has the perfect dog to fit the bill.

For the last month, Mackey has called the adoption center home, but now he has a new family. The first thing on the agenda they said is to allow the dog to relax.

"I’ll have to be careful. I don’t feed him too many treats, because I can be guilty of that at times," Palmer said. "But other than that, we’ll be careful he doesn’t slide or extend it."

The former owner, Charles Wofford, could face animal cruelty charges.

