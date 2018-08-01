Mysterious substance found oozing onto Metro Detroit road puzzles authorities

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A mysterious, smelly substance oozed out of the ground in Melvindale on Tuesday night, prompting a road closure and leaving authorities puzzled.

Schaefer Highway between Oakwood Boulevard and I-75 was closed as the foamy material flowed onto the road. Police don't believe it's from the nearby Marathon refinery, but speculations about what it could possibly be are swirling.

The Department of Environmental Quality is testing the substance to make sure it isn't hazardous. If it is hazardous, the next step will be to determine where it is coming from and how it ended up on the road.

