Mystery person drops coin worth $1,300 into Metro Detroit Salvation Army kettle

Salvation Army got one step closer to their fundraising goal this week after a mystery person donated a coin worth $1,300 into a Red Kettle at a local Kroger.

Last night, The Salvation Army’s secret Santa dropped a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand into a red kettle at Kroger (23191 Marter) in St. Clair Shores.

Since 2013, a mysterious (and very generous!) individual has deposited a Krugerrand into the red bucket around the same time frame and location.

The coin’s estimated value of $1,300.

Donations made at Red Kettle locations will help:

• Provide a child with a warm winter coat

• Send a child to summer day camp through The Salvation Army Outdoors program

• Reconnect families through the Harbor Light's drug and rehabilitation/treatment program

• Protect and preserve families through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

• Helps a family become self-sufficient through the Pathway of Hope program

• Helps a child succeed academically through after-school programs

A gum wrapper and keychain was also in the kettle, but they aren't worth anything.

