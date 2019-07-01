Nate Lashley wins inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT - As the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic wrapped up Sunday evening, Nate Lashley was crowned champion with a score of -25 total. Lashley had a six-stroke lead over runner-up Doc Redman.

Lashley was entered as an alternate and was ranked the No. 353 golfer in the world. With competitors in the tournament like Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler, Lashley was able to put his name on the map.

His story is really a comeback story.

In 2004, Lashley lost both parents and his girlfriend in a tragic plane crash. They were flying back from one of his NCAA tournaments. It forced him out of golf for a while. But he soon recovered his love for the game and fought his way onto the PGA Tour. On Sunday after his final hole, Lashley embraced his sister and girlfriend.

As Lashley’s hard work paid off, he now has a spot for himself in the Masters Tournament on April 9, 2020. Getting his first PGA Tour win in Detroit, Lashley says:

“Anytime you get your first PGA Tour win, it don’t matter where you are, you’re always going to remember that place. I’ll never forget how great the fans were this week, and I really appreciate it.”



