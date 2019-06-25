Nathaniel Abraham headed back to prison on drug charges

PONTIAC, Mich. - He was convicted of murder at the age of 11 in 1999, and Tuesday another sad chapter came to a close for Nathaniel Abraham as he heads back to prison.

Abraham was sentenced for selling drugs to multiple undercover officers.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Abraham stood in front of a judge once again. He faced a slew of drug charges, including five counts of delivery-manufacture of methamphetamine.

His attorney, James L. Galen Jr., said he also faced one count of maintaining a drug house in Pontiac.

“There were three other charges out of the city of Farmington Hills -- two counts of delivery of meth and one count of delivery of fentanyl,” Galen said.

Abraham was convicted of murder at 11, but was released from prison in 2017, after spending 18 years behind bars. In March 2019, he was caught selling meth and heroin in Pontiac.

Before the judge announced his sentence, Abraham addressed the court, looking at his family several times. His son was also in the audience.

“I would like to address my family. I know I disappointed them again,” Abraham said.

Galen said that’s why the judge was reasonable with her sentence of at least six years behind bars.

“He could have faced up to life in prison. I think Judge Chabot realizes that, even though he has an extensive criminal history, that he is also still quite viable as a human being," Galen said.

Abraham also entered a plea of no contest to charges of resisting arrest. He will be sentenced on that charge on July 16.

