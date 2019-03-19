Nathaniel Abraham bound over on new drug charges

PONTIAC, Mich. - Nathanial Abraham was convicted of murder at age 11, making him the youngest convicted murderer in Michigan's history.

He was also convicted in 2010 for assaulting prison guards. He was released from prison in June 2017 and discharged from parole June 28.

Now he is accused of selling drugs this year to undercover officials, who returned with a drug team to arrest him, officials said.

Abraham, 33, was arraigned earlier this month in Farmington Hills on some of the drug charges. His bond was set at $100,000. He had a preliiminary examination and bond hearing on Tuesday. He was bound over for trial.

He was charged with five counts of delivering methamphetamine. Each count serves as a 20 year felony. Because of his criminal history each count will serve as a 40 year felony, Abraham's attorney, James Galen Jr., told Local 4.

Abraham was ordered to wear a tether if bond is paid.

