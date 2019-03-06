'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

DETROIT - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he announced Wednesday.

Trebek released a message saying he will try to finish out this season of "Jeopardy!"

Message from Trebek

Here is the full statement from Trebek:

"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you, and it's in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our 'Jeopardy!' fan base.

"I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.

"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States this year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

"Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years. So help me keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done. Thank you."



George Alexander Trebek, 78, has been the host of "Jeopardy!" since 1984. He previously hosted "Battlestars," "Classic Concentration," "Double Dare," "High Rollers" and other shows.

"He has become one of television’s most enduring and iconic figures, engaging millions of viewers worldwide with his impeccable delivery of 'answers and questions,'" "Jeopardy!'s" website says of Trebek.

After hinting at retirement in 2018, Trebek signed a contract to host "Jeopardy!" until 2022.

Career achievements

Trebek has won five Daytime Emmy awards for most outstanding game show host and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the 'Jeopardy!' Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010, in Culver City, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

He holds the Guinness world record for most game show episodes hosted at nearly 8,000 episodes.

Trebek was inducted to the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2013 and the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2018.

Personal history

Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, and got his degree in philosophy at the University of Ottawa.

He made his first American television appearance in 1973 as the host of NBC game show "Wizard of Odds."

The Alumni Hall at the University of Ottawa was named in his honor in May 2015. He has created scholarships and sponsored a lecture series at the university.

Trebek lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Jean. They have two adult children, Emily and Matthew.

