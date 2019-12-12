Las Vegas pigeons are wearing cowboy hats and animal rights activists are concerned

LAS VEGAS – Pigeons in cowboy hats have been spotted in Las Vegas, garnering attention and worries about the birds’ well-being.

Videos and photos of the birds sporting hats have been appearing on social media, but no one knows who is responsible.

A pigeon rescue, Lofty Hopes, said the hats are glued to the pigeons’ heads.

“It’s obviously glue because it has stayed on for several days now and there are loose feathers caught in the glue between the hat and his head,” the rescue said in a Facebook post.

The rescue has been attempting to catch two pigeons, named Cluck Norris and Coolamity Jane, to remove the hats.

Lofty Hopes said a tip received Wednesday may have provided a new lead about who is gluing hats to the animals.

Anyone in Las Vegas who spots the pigeons in hats is asked to call the rescue at 702-234-6990. The rescue is asking that people refrain from feeding the birds so they are hungry and can be caught with food.