A look at how April the Giraffe and her son are doing 3 years after her pregnancy went viral

HARPUSVILLE, NY – Three years ago, people everywhere were anxiously awaiting the arrival of April the Giraffe’s baby.

Tajiri was born April 15, 2017, at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Taj is now 12 feet tall. He lives in a barn with April, and, according to the park, he likes carrots and romaine lettuce. He also enjoys the spotlight.

April, who is now 17 years old, likes carrots, enrichment, and retirement, according to the park.

She birthed another calf, Azizi, last March. He now lives in Texas. April has given birth to five giraffes.

The park said Taj’s father, 7-year-old Oliver, enjoys carrots, enrichment and Johari, who is another female giraffe at the park.

Watch a live stream of April and Taj provided by the park: