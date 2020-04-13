WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force will hold the daily briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

Read a COVID-19 update from the Associated Press below:

New York’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 Monday even as the absence of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world yielded a ray of optimism in global efforts against the disease, though a return to normal was unlikely anytime soon.

Officials around the world worried that halting the quarantine and social distancing behaviors could easily reverse hard-earned progress. Still, there were signs countries were looking in that direction.

The United States’ top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the economy in parts of the U.S. could have a “rolling reentry” as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation’s social distancing guidelines as he grows anxious to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country as soon as possible. Governors and local leaders have expressed concern that Trump’s plan to restore normalcy will cost lives.

— A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt died Monday of complications related to the disease, 11 days after the aircraft carrier’s captain was fired for pressing his concern that the Navy had done too little to safeguard his crew. The sailor was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.

— Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts. The IRS tweeted Saturday it has begun depositing the funds into taxpayers’ bank accounts and will be working to get them out as fast as possible.

— The coronavirus outbreak has fueled attempts to ban abortions in some states, but providers where the procedure remains available report increased demand, often from women distraught over economic stress and health concerns linked to the pandemic.

— As countries across Europe have restricted the movement of their citizens, Sweden stands out for what the country’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, calls a “low-scale” approach that is “much more sustainable” over a longer period. The softer approach means schools for younger children, restaurants and most businesses remain open, creating the impression that Swedes are living their lives as usual.