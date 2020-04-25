EPA: Do not ingest disinfectant products

DETROIT – The Environmental Protection Agency issued an alert this week reminding people not to ingest or put disinfectant products on their bodies.

Poison control centers have received an increase in calls during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The EPA’s warning includes never mixing products unless instructions say to do so, as this can create toxic chemicals. Also, if a product’s package says to pre-clean, surfaces should be washed with soap and water before disinfectants are applied.

People should also make sure they wash their hands after using disinfectants.

The EPA also warned against applying cleaners that kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, directly on food.

Additionally, cleaning product company Lysol issued a warning about injecting disinfectants after President Donald Trump floated the idea during a press conference Thursday.

Trump said researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered if such products could be injected into people. The president added that COVID-19 “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

As with ingesting or putting disinfectants on your body, injecting them is also extremely dangerous.