WATCH: Go inside a Navy Blue Angels plane during a flyover for frontline workers

Michigan flyover postponed

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

The military's elite flight demonstration squadronsthe Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds perform "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring health care and front-line workers helping curb the current coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as seen from Brooklyn in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
NEW YORK – The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds have been flying over cities around the country to show solidarity with workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The planes were supposed to fly over Michigan on Wednesday, but that has been postponed due to weather. However, you can go inside the cockpit of one of the planes and see what it looked like to fly over New York City.

The video was taken Tuesday.

Watch it below:

