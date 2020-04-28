Blue Angels to fly over Michigan in solidarity with coronavirus frontline workers

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The US Navy Blue Angels will fly over Michigan on Wednesday as part of the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds are flying over multiple cities throughout the U.S. in solidarity with frontline workers and first responders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials said. The demonstrations will take place over the next two weeks, and will be in Michigan on Wednesday.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said General Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

The annual Thunder Over Michigan Airshow is scheduled to take place on August 29-30 in Ypsilanti. Click here to visit their website for more information.

READ MORE: