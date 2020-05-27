SpaceX, NASA rocket launch scrubbed due to weather; Next window set for Saturday

SpaceX and NASA were preparing to launch astronauts into orbit Wednesday afternoon, but the weather had other ideas.

The launch was called off just before liftoff due to weather. The next try will be Saturday around 3:20 p.m.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to ride SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.

It will be the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to transport astronauts to the space station in a new kind of public-private partnership. Development of SpaceX’s Dragon and Boeing’s Starliner capsules took longer than expected, however. Boeing’s ship is not expected to fly astronauts into space until early 2021.

Watch coverage below: