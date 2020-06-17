COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on June 17

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of June 16, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 2,137,731 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

New York - 384,575 cases New Jersey - 167,426 cases California - 158,961 cases Illinois - 133,639 cases Massachusetts - 105,885 cases Texas - 93,569 cases Pennsylvania - 83,978 cases Florida - 80,109 cases Michigan - 66,269 cases Maryland - 62,409 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases. Some states, even those not in the top 10, are reporting significant spikes in COVID-19 cases. Texas saw an increase of nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases since last week. Arizona saw an increase of nearly 10,000 cases since last week. Georgia and North Carolina both saw an increase of around 7,000 COVID-19 cases since last week. Most states with higher numbers of cases, typically above 10,000, show an increase of 1,000-4,000 COVID-19 cases since June 10.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 116,963 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 30,909 deaths New Jersey - 12,792 deaths Massachusetts - 7,664 deaths Illinois - 6,398 deaths Pennsylvania - 6,276 deaths Michigan - 6,034 deaths California - 5,200 deaths Connecticut - 4,210 deaths Louisiana - 3,042 deaths Florida - 2,993 deaths

Note: Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 100-200 COVID-19 deaths since June 10. New Jersey, New York, California and Illinois saw the largest increases of COVID-19 deaths since June 10, all reporting more than 300 additional deaths in the last week. Some states like Wyoming and Montana are reporting fewer than 20 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

