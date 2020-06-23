COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on June 23

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of June 22, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 2,325,970 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

New York - 388,488 cases California - 184,765 cases New Jersey - 169,415 cases Illinois - 137,224 cases Texas - 117,790 cases Massachusetts - 107,210 cases Florida - 100,217 cases Pennsylvania - 86,576 cases Michigan - 67,957 cases Georgia - 65,928 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: California jumped from #3 to #2 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. Texas jumped from #6 to #5 in the country since last week, reporting an increase of more than 24,000 cases. Florida jumped from #8 to #7 in the country, reporting an increase of 20,000 cases since last week. Georgia has moved into the #10 spot after reporting an increase of nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases since last week.

Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases -- typically above 20,000 -- saw an average increase of 1,500 to 3,500 cases in the last week. Though not in the top #10, Arizona saw an increase of 15,414 cases, North Carolina saw an increase of 8,057 cases and South Carolina saw an increase of 5,676 in one week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 120,771 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 31,176 deaths New Jersey - 12,974 deaths Massachusetts - 7,873 deaths Illinois - 6,671 deaths Pennsylvania - 6,426 deaths Michigan - 6,097 deaths California - 5,566 deaths Connecticut - 4,263 deaths Florida - 3,173 deaths Louisiana - 3,117 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: California remains #7 in the country but reported an increase of more than 350 deaths since last week. Florida jumped from #10 to #9 in the country after reporting an increase of 180 deaths since last week.

Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases saw an average increase of 50-150 COVID-19 deaths since June 17. Some states like Wyoming and Montana are reporting fewer than 25 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

