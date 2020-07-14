COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on July 14

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of July 13, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 3,387,053 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

New York - 402,263 cases California - 333,357 cases Florida - 282,435 cases Texas - 269,778 cases New Jersey - 175,522 cases Illinois - 155,931 cases Arizona - 123,824 cases Georgia - 120,572 cases Massachusetts - 111,827 cases Pennsylvania - 100,330 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: Florida saw the highest increase in COVID-19 cases of the states listed above, reporting an increase of nearly 76,000 cases since last week. Texas saw the second-highest increase, reporting an additional 64,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. California is reporting an increase of more than 62,000 cases. Arizona jumped from #8 to #7 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases since last week. Georgia jumped from #9 to #8 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 23,000 cases.

States with 20,000 or more COVID-19 cases averaged an increase of about 7,000 cases since last week -- which is largely skewed by significantly large case spikes in some states. Most states above 20,000 cases reported an increase of around 4,000 since last week.

More states that saw significant COVID-19 case increases include: Louisiana and Tennessee, reporting more than 13,000 cases; North Carolina with nearly 13,000 cases; and Alabama and South Carolina, reporting around 11,000 additional cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 135,984 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,395 deaths New Jersey - 15,560 deaths Massachusetts - 8,330 deaths Illinois - 7,394 deaths California - 7,089 deaths Pennsylvania - 6,911 deaths Michigan - 6,321 deaths Connecticut - 4,371 deaths Florida - 4,277 deaths Louisiana - 3,423 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: California jumped from #6 to #5 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 650 COVID-19 deaths since last week. Florida saw the second-largest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the states listed above, reporting an increase of just under 500 deaths since last week. Illinois is reporting an increase of 368 additional COVID-19 deaths. New Jersey is reporting an increase of 331 deaths since last week.

Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths -- more than 2,000 -- reported an increase of about 50-150 deaths since last week.

Some states not listed above are also reporting significant increases in COVID-19 deaths: Texas is reporting an increase of just under 600 deaths and Arizona is reporting an increase of 417 deaths. Some states like Wyoming and Hawaii are reporting fewer than 25 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

