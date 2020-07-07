COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on July 7

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: July 7, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 66,627, Death toll now at 6,005

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of July 6, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 2,963,244 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

New York - 397,649 cases California - 271,035 cases Florida - 206,447 cases Texas - 205,642 cases New Jersey - 173,611 cases Illinois - 147,865 cases Massachusetts - 110,137 cases Arizona - 101,455 cases Georgia - 97,064 cases Pennsylvania - 95,100 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: Florida jumped from #5 to #3 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases since last Tuesday. Texas remains #4 in the country but is reporting an increase of nearly 49,000 COVID-19 cases. Arizona jumped from #10 to #8 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 27,000 cases. California is also reporting an increase of more than 47,000 cases.

States with 20,000 or more cases averaged an increase of about 4,900 COVID-19 cases since last week -- which is slightly skewed by case spikes throughout the country. More states that saw significant COVID-19 case increases include: Georgia -- more than 17,000 cases; North and South Carolina -- more than 11,000 cases each; Tennessee and Louisiana -- more than 9,000 cases; and Alabama -- more than 7,500 cases. In comparison, New Jersey and Massachusetts are reporting increases of about 2,300 and 1,300 cases, respectively.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 130,751 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,219 deaths New Jersey - 15,229 deaths Massachusetts - 8,198 deaths Illinois - 7,026 deaths Pennsylvania - 6,754 deaths California - 6,441 deaths Michigan - 6,221 deaths Connecticut - 4,338 deaths Florida - 3,778 deaths Louisiana - 3,296 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: New York remains #1 in the country and is reporting an increase of more than 800 deaths. California jumped from #7 to #6 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 450 COVID-19 deaths since last week. Florida and New Jersey are also reporting a significant number of deaths since last week, 331 and 237, respectively.

Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths -- more than 2,000 -- reported an increase of about 60-140 deaths since last week. Though not listed above, Texas and Arizona have also reported significant increases in COVID-19 deaths -- 261 and 231, respectively. Some states like Wyoming and Montana are reporting fewer than 25 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

MORE: Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 7