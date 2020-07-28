COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on July 28

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: July 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 78,507; Death toll now at 6,154

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of July 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 4,296,461 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 458,121 cases Florida - 432,747 cases New York - 412,344 cases Texas - 400,336 cases New Jersey - 179,812 cases Illinois - 173,894 cases Georgia - 170,843 cases Arizona - 163,827 cases Massachusetts - 115,926 cases North Carolina - 114,916 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: California jumped from #2 to #1 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 60,000 cases. Florida saw the largest increase this week, jumping from #3 to #2 in the country and reporting an increase of more than 72,000 COVID-19 cases. Texas remains #4 in the country and is reporting an increase of more than 56,000 additional cases.

Georgia also saw a significant increase in cases, reporting an additional 25,000 cases in the last seven days. Arizona is reporting an increase of more than 18,000 COVID-19 cases.

North Carolina is now #10 in the country and was not listed in the top 10 previously. The state is reporting an increase of more than 13,000 cases since last week.

Though not listed above, Tennessee and Louisiana are reporting significant increases of 16,700 and 15,000 COVID-19 cases, respectively. South Carolina and Alabama are both reporting increases of over 10,000 cases in the last week.

States with 20,000 or more COVID-19 cases averaged an increase of about 13,500 cases since last week -- which is profoundly skewed by significantly large case spikes in some states (mentioned above). Some of the states with fewer cases than those listed above, however, are reporting weekly increases that are higher than weeks prior -- a number of them reporting increases between 4,000-9,000 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 148,076 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,645 deaths New Jersey - 15,804 deaths Massachusetts - 8,536 deaths California - 8,494 deaths Illinois - 7,608 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,131 deaths Michigan - 6,405 deaths Florida - 5,931 deaths Texas - 5,713 deaths Connecticut - 4,418 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Texas jumped from #10 to #9 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 1,600 COVID-19 deaths. Florida remains #8 and reported an increase of nearly 860 additional deaths. California remains #4 in the country and reported an increase of 724 COVID-19 deaths. The remaining states reported increases of around 100 additional deaths each -- except for Michigan and Connecticut, who reported an additional 32 deaths and 12 deaths, respectively.

A number of states not listed above are also reporting significant increases in COVID-19 deaths since last week: Arizona, reporting 520 deaths; South Carolina, reporting 342 deaths; Georgia reporting 332 deaths; and Louisiana reporting 324 additional deaths. Some states like Wyoming and Hawaii are reporting fewer than 30 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

MORE: Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 28