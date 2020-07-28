84ºF

US Census will send emails to low-responding areas: Here’s what to know

More than 20 million households are expected to receive an email through September

DeJanay Booth

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Don’t forget to check your email because you may receive an email from the U.S. Census Bureau in the near future.

In an effort to gathering more responses, the bureau is planning to email more than 20 million households in low-responding areas through September to encourage them to take part in the census.

Bureau officials said the emails will be a final campaign to remind residents and notify them that “time is running out and their response to the 2020 Census is important for their community.”

Households, whom the bureau has contact information for and in an area with a less than 50-percent response rate, are expected to receive an email. This will include residents who have already filled out the census but live in the low-response areas.

The city of Detroit’s census response rate was 47.9 percent as of July 15.

Residents should look for an email coming from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov. The bureau also considered contacting residents via text message but will make an official announcement prior to that method being used.

The email will advise people to respond at 2020census.gov. In addition to emails, the bureau will continue to contact households through phone and mail.

The deadline for households to respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 31.

