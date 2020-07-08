75ºF

Michigan

2020 Census response: Where Michigan cities rank, how to respond online

Detroit below 50% response

FILE - this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan ranks in the top tier of 2020 Census response, but some areas are lagging behind.

As of July 6, Michigan has the third highest overall response rate in the U.S., at 68.1 percent, just behind Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In Michigan, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Ottawa, Oakland and Lapeer counties lead the way, all about 76 percent response. Wayne County is at 63.2 percent, 36th in the state, while the City of Detroit lags behind at just above 47 percent.

Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Beverly Hills, East Grand Rapids, Lathrup Village and Berkley lead response rates for cities in the state, all above 86 percent.

Respond to the Census

The Census sent surveys to every household in mid-March. If you haven’t taken the Census yet for your household, you can quickly fill it out online, if you have the survey code. (Lost the code? Click here)

Responding the the Census is crucial to ensuring proper allocation of resources and representation for states and cities. Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

  • Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.
  • Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.
  • Determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

Find out more about the Census -- and take the survey -- here.

