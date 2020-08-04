COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 4

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 3, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 83,386; Death toll now at 6,212

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Aug. 3, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 4,718,249 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 516,851 cases Florida - 491,884 cases Texas - 456,624 cases New York - 416,843 cases Georgia - 195,435 cases Illinois - 184,522 cases New Jersey - 182,614 cases Arizona - 179,497 cases North Carolina - 127,630 cases Louisiana - 120,846 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: Florida saw the highest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, reporting an increase of 59,000 cases since last week. California is reporting an increase of 58,000 cases.

Texas jumped from #4 to #3 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 56,000 COVID-19 cases. Georgia jumped from #7 to #5 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 24,000 COVID-19 cases since last week. North Carolina jumped from #10 to #9 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 12,000 cases. Louisiana is now #10 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 11,000 cases since last week -- moving Massachusetts out of the top 10 list for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Though not listed above, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama are reporting significant increases of 14,000, 10,000 and 11,000 additional COVID-19 cases, respectively.

States with 20,000 or more COVID-19 cases averaged an increase of about 11,000 additional cases since last week -- which is slightly skewed by significantly large case spikes in some states (mentioned above). Most of these states are reporting increases of 2,000-8,000 additional cases since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 155,478 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,719 deaths New Jersey - 15,846 deaths California - 9,441 deaths Massachusetts - 8,648 deaths Illinois - 7,723 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,224 deaths Florida - 7,157 deaths Texas - 7,016 deaths Michigan - 6,467 deaths Connecticut - 4,437 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: California jumped from #4 to #3 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 950 additional deaths. Florida jumped from #8 to #7 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 1,200 deaths since last week. Texas jumped from #9 to #8 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 1,300 COVID-19 deaths since last week.

Contrarily, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan and New York are reporting low increases of COVID-19 deaths over the last week -- 19, 42, 62 and 74 respectively.

A number of states not listed above are also reporting significant increases in COVID-19 deaths since last week: Arizona, reporting 475 new deaths; Georgia reporting 333 new deaths; South Carolina, reporting 287 new deaths; and Louisiana, reporting 238 new deaths.

Some states like Wyoming and Hawaii are reporting fewer than 30 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

MORE: Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 4