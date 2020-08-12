COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 12

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 88,756; Death toll now at 6,264

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Aug. 11, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 5,161,612 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 578,946 cases Florida - 542,792 cases Texas - 517,700 cases New York - 422,003 cases Georgia - 222,588 cases Illinois - 198,248 cases Arizona - 188,737 cases New Jersey - 185,475 cases North Carolina - 138,743 cases Louisiana - 133,125 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting (8 days): California recorded the highest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, reporting an increase of 62,000 cases since last week. Texas remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of more than 61,000 new cases. Florida is reporting an increase of nearly 51,000 new cases since last week. Georgia is reporting an increase of 27,000 new cases. Arizona jumped from #8 to #7 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases since last week. Illinois, Louisiana and North Carolina are all reporting around 12,000 new cases since last week.

Some states not listed above are also reporting significant increases of COVID-19 cases since last week: Tennessee, reporting 14,000 new cases; Alabama, reporting 11,000 new cases; South Carolina, reporting more than 9,000 new cases; and Ohio and Virginia, both reporting around 8,700 new cases.

States with 20,000 or more COVID-19 cases averaged an increase of around 10,000 new cases since last week -- which is slightly skewed by significantly large case spikes in some states (mentioned above). Most of these states are reporting increases between 4,000-8,000 additional COVID-19 cases since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 164,976 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,787 deaths New Jersey - 15,890 deaths California - 10,523 deaths Texas - 9,222 deaths Massachusetts - 8,751 deaths Florida - 8,553 deaths Illinois - 7,866 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,343 deaths Michigan - 6,533 deaths Connecticut - 4,444 deaths

Since last week’s reporting (8 days): Texas jumped from #8 to #4 in the country, reporting an increase of 2,200 deaths since last week. Florida jumped from #7 to #6 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 1,400 new deaths. California remains #3 in the country but is also reporting a significant increase of over 1,000 new deaths.

Contrarily, New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Connecticut are all reporting low increases of COVID-19 deaths since last week: 68, 44, 66 and 7, respectively.

A number of states not listed above are also reporting significant increases in COVID-19 deaths since last week: Georgia, reporting 509 new deaths; Arizona, reporting 420 new deaths; South Carolina, reporting 305 new deaths; Louisiana, reporting 289 new deaths; Mississippi, reporting 233 new deaths; and Alabama, reporting 214 new deaths.

Some states like Montana and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

