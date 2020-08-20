Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon indicted, accused of defrauding ‘We Build the Wall’ donors

Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Trump, and three other people have been indicted for an alleged scheme funneling money from the “We Build the Wall” fund.

Bannon and three of his colleagues face the indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, New York. According to the indictment, they “defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction.”

Bannon was arrested Thursday. He worked as Trump’s White House chief strategist until his firing in August 2017.

Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea are the three others named in the indictment.

