COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 1

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Aug. 31, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 6,036,569 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 712,475 cases Texas - 632,739 cases Florida - 623,471 cases New York - 434,756 cases Georgia - 270,471 cases Illinois - 236,724 cases Arizona - 201,835 cases New Jersey - 191,960 cases North Carolina - 167,309 cases Tennessee - 154,933 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: Texas jumped from #3 to #2 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 34,000 new COVID-19 cases. California remains #1 in the country and is reporting an increase of nearly 37,000 additional cases. Florida is reporting more than 20,000 new cases since last week. Case increases for California, Texas and Florida are high but are notably lower this week compared to previous weeks, as each state has been recently experiencing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

Illinois and Arizona are also reporting a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since last week, each reporting around 14,000 new cases. North Carolina and Tennessee are both reporting around 10,500 new cases since last week.

Though not listed above, Alabama and Missouri are reporting more than 9,000 new cases.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 2,000-7,000 new cases since last week. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 58 new cases (Vermont) to 2,000 new cases (South Dakota) since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 183,689 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,957 deaths New Jersey - 15,945 deaths California - 13,022 deaths Texas - 12,779 deaths Florida - 11,187 deaths Massachusetts - 9,060 deaths Illinois - 8,235 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,659 deaths Michigan - 6,753 deaths Georgia - 5,633 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Texas saw the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths of all states in the last week, reporting an increase of 1,030 new deaths. California remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of nearly 800 new deaths. Florida is also reporting a significant increase of nearly 800 new COVID-19 deaths since last week.

Georgia is reporting an increase of nearly 500 new COVID-19 deaths. Though not listed above, Arizona, South Carolina and Mississippi are all reporting more than 200 additional deaths since last week.

New York and Michigan are reporting fewer than 100 new deaths. According to the data, New Jersey is actually reporting fewer deaths this week than this time last week. It is unclear if this number reflects incorrect reporting either this week or last.

Some states like Hawaii and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

