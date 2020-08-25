COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 25

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 24, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 97,660; Death toll now at 6,397

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Aug. 24, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 5,743,686 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 675,561 cases Florida - 602,829 cases Texas - 598,450 cases New York - 430,145 cases Georgia - 256,253 cases Illinois - 223,206 cases Arizona - 198,414 cases New Jersey - 189,719 cases North Carolina - 156,396 cases Tennessee - 144,604 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: California recorded the highest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases of all states in the last week, reporting an increase of over 46,000 new cases. Texas saw the second-highest increase, reporting more than 37,000 new cases since last week. Florida remains #2 in the country and is reporting an increase of more than 26,000 new COVID-19 cases. Georgia remains #5 and is reporting an increase of over 17,000 new cases. Illinois is reporting an increase of 14,000 new cases. North Carolina is reporting an increase of more than 10,000 new cases.

Tennessee is now #10 in the country -- replacing Louisiana -- reporting an increase of nearly 10,000 new cases since last week.

Not listed above: Alabama, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana are all reporting significant increases of around 7,000 new COVID-19 cases since last week.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 2,000-5,000 new cases since last week. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 39 new cases (Vermont) to 1,500 new cases (Hawaii) since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 177,336 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,887 deaths New Jersey - 15,946 deaths California - 12,235 deaths Texas - 11,749 deaths Florida - 10,397 deaths Massachusetts - 8,949 deaths Illinois - 8,097 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,557 deaths Michigan - 6,663 deaths Georgia - 5,156 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Texas saw the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths of all states in the last week, reporting an increase of 1,300 new deaths. California remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 930 new deaths. Florida is also reporting a significant increase of more than 850 new COVID-19 deaths since last week.

Georgia is reporting an increase of over 400 new COVID-19 deaths. Though not listed above, Arizona, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee are all reporting more than 200 additional deaths since last week.

New Jersey and New York are reporting fewer than 50 new deaths since last week. Michigan is reporting about 70 new deaths.

Some states like Montana and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

