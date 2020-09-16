COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 15

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Sept. 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 6,601,337 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 765,134 cases Texas - 685,748 cases Florida - 665,730 cases New York - 444,948 cases Georgia - 295,337 cases Illinois - 264,831 cases Arizona - 208,725 cases New Jersey - 196,968 cases North Carolina - 185,780 cases Tennessee - 174,274 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: California remains #1 in the country, reporting an increase of over 24,000 new cases. Texas saw the largest weekly increase of all states this week, reporting over 26,000 new cases since last Tuesday. Florida remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 17,000 new cases.

Georgia and Illinois are both reporting an increase of over 11,500 new cases since last week. North Carolina and Tennessee are reporting over 7,000 and 9,000 new cases, respectively.

Though not listed above, Wisconsin and Missouri are reporting significant increases of over 8,000 and 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 1,500-5,000 new cases since last week. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 45 new cases (Vermont) to 2,030 new cases (North Dakota) since last Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 195,637 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 33,030 deaths New Jersey - 16,034 deaths Texas - 14,451 deaths California - 14,439 deaths Florida - 12,642 deaths Massachusetts - 9,219 deaths Illinois - 8,546 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,855 deaths Michigan - 6,921 deaths Georgia - 6,353 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Texas jumped from #4 to #3 in the country, reporting an increase of over 750 new deaths. Florida saw the highest weekly increase of all states, reporting over 770 new COVID-19 deaths since last Tuesday. California is now #4 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 680 new deaths since last week.

Georgia is reporting an increase of over 300 new deaths. Though not listed above, Tennessee is reporting an increase of over 220 new deaths since last week.

New York and New Jersey are each reporting fewer than 50 new COVID-19 deaths. Some states like Hawaii and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

