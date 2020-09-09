COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 8

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

LOCAL: Sept. 7, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 107,371; Death toll now at 6,538

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Sept. 7, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 6,306,412 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 740,965 cases Texas - 659,041 cases Florida - 648,269 cases New York - 440,021 cases Georgia - 283,807 cases Illinois - 252,884 cases Arizona - 205,964 cases New Jersey - 194,390 cases North Carolina - 177,919 cases Tennessee - 165,109 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: California remains #1 in the country, reporting an increase of over 28,000 new cases since last week. Texas remains #2 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 26,000 new cases. Florida remains #3 in the country and is reporting nearly 25,000 new cases since last week.

Georgia remains #5 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases. Illinois remains #6 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 16,000 new cases.

North Carolina and Tennessee are both reporting in increase of about 10,000 new cases in the last seven days.

Though not listed above, Missouri is reporting a significant increase of over 9,700 new cases since last week. Ohio is also reporting a significant increase of over 8,000 new cases.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 2,000-6,000 new cases since last week. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 27 new cases (Vermont) to nearly 2,000 new cases (North Dakota) since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 189,323 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 33,002 deaths New Jersey - 15,991 deaths California - 13,758 deaths Texas - 13,697 deaths Florida - 11,871 deaths Massachusetts - 9,133 deaths Illinois - 8,398 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,771 deaths Michigan - 6,810 deaths Georgia - 6,044 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Texas saw the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths of all states in the last week, reporting an increase of over 900 new deaths. California remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 730 new deaths. Florida is also reporting a significant increase of over 680 new deaths.

Georgia is reporting an increase of over 400 new deaths. Though not listed above, North Carolina, Arizona and South Carolina are all reporting an increase of about 190 new deaths since last week.

New York, New Jersey and Michigan are each reporting about 50 new deaths.

Some states like Hawaii and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

