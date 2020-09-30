COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 30

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Sept. 29, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 7,210,067 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 815,654 cases Texas - 767,264 cases Florida - 704,568 cases New York - 457,649 cases Georgia - 316,306 cases Illinois - 293,448 cases Arizona - 218,184 cases North Carolina - 209,136 cases New Jersey - 204,563 cases Tennessee - 194,611 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since our last report on Sept. 15: Texas saw the largest weekly increase of all states over the last two weeks, reporting over 81,000 new cases since Sept. 15. California remains #1 in the country, reporting an increase of 50,000 new cases. Florida remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of nearly 34,000 new cases.

Illinois is reporting a significant increase of over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases since Sept. 15. North Carolina jumped from #9 to #8 in the country, reporting 23,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Georgia and Tennessee are each reporting about 20,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Though not listed above, Wisconsin and Missouri are reporting significant increases in COVID-19 cases -- 30,000 and 21,000, respectively.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 6,000-14,000 new cases since Sept. 15 -- which is to be expected, as we are comparing data over a two-week period instead of one week this time. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 53 new cases (Vermont) to 3,600 new cases (Montana) since Sept. 15.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 206,494 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 33,144 deaths New Jersey - 16,117 deaths Texas - 15,902 deaths California - 15,782 deaths Florida - 14,143 deaths Massachusetts - 9,423 deaths Illinois - 8,881 deaths Pennsylvania - 8,101 deaths Michigan - 7,072 deaths Georgia - 6,994 deaths

Since our last report on Sept. 15: Texas, California and Florida are all reporting an increase of around 1,500 new COVID-19 deaths over the last two weeks. While their virus death rates are still currently the highest in the country, the three states' increases have remained relatively consistent in recent weeks.

Georgia remains #10 in the country and is reporting an increase of 640 new deaths since Sept. 15. Though New York and New Jersey remain #1 and #2 in the country, respectively, both states are reporting low increases of around 100 new COVID-19 deaths over the last two weeks. The remaining states listed above are reporting increases of between 150-340 new deaths since Sept. 15.

Though not listed above, North Carolina and Virginia saw significant increases in COVID-19 deaths over the last two weeks, reporting around 440 new deaths, each.

Some states like Wyoming and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

