COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Oct. 14

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Oct. 13, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 7,870,653 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 861,310 cases Texas - 826,816 cases Florida - 738,749 cases New York - 476,708 cases Georgia - 333,304 cases Illinois - 327,771 cases North Carolina - 234,481 cases Arizona - 226,734 cases Tennessee - 218,829 cases New Jersey - 215,085 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s report: Texas saw the largest increase of all states in the last week, reporting nearly 32,500 new cases. California remains #1 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 26,000 new cases. Florida remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of nearly 21,000 new cases.

Illinois is reporting a significant increase of over 21,500 new COVID-19 cases since last week. North Carolina jumped from #8 to #7 in the country, reporting an increase of over 14,500 new cases since last week. Tennessee jumped from #10 to #9 in the country, reporting an increase of over 15,000 new cases since last week.

Cases have risen at a higher rate throughout much of the U.S. in the past week. Experts are concerned that the country is on the brink of a second wave of coronavirus spread, much like Europe is currently experiencing.

Though not listed above, Wisconsin saw a significant increase in the last week, reporting over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases. Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Michigan are each reporting increases of over 10,000 new cases since last week.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting an increase of between 3,000-9,000 new cases since last week. States with fewer than 20,000 total COVID-19 cases are reporting anywhere from 69 new cases (Vermont) to 4,700 new cases (Montana) since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 216,169 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 33,306 deaths Texas - 17,078 deaths California - 16,644 deaths New Jersey - 16,182 deaths Florida - 15,531 deaths Massachusetts - 9,630 deaths Illinois - 9,273 deaths Pennsylvania - 8,361 deaths Georgia - 7,454 deaths Michigan - 7,255 deaths

Since last week’s report: Florida saw the largest increase of all states in the last week, reporting over 800 new deaths since last Tuesday. Texas and California are also reporting significant increases in deaths since last week, about 640 and 470, respectively.

Illinois, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee are each reporting over 200 new deaths since last week.

New York and New Jersey are notably reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 deaths since last week.

Most states are reporting 100 or fewer new COVID-19 deaths over the last week. Some states like Wyoming and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

